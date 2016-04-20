BRIEF-EMC reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.31 per share

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 EMC Corp
* Says first-quarter consolidated revenue was $5.5 billion, down 2% year over year
* Says GAAP earnings per weighted average diluted share was $0.14 in Q1
* Says NON-GAAP earnings per weighted average diluted share in Q1 was $0.31
* Expect Dell transaction to happen on original terms and within originally announced timeframe
* Says "continue to make progress on our combination with Dell"
* $850 million cost reduction and business transformation plans announced last year are on track
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $5.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500