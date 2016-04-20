版本:
BRIEF-EMC reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.31 per share

April 20 EMC Corp

* Says first-quarter consolidated revenue was $5.5 billion, down 2% year over year

* Says GAAP earnings per weighted average diluted share was $0.14 in Q1

* Says NON-GAAP earnings per weighted average diluted share in Q1 was $0.31

* Expect Dell transaction to happen on original terms and within originally announced timeframe

* Says "continue to make progress on our combination with Dell"

* $850 million cost reduction and business transformation plans announced last year are on track

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $5.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

