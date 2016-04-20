BRIEF-United Continental appoints 2 activist investors' designees to board

April 20 United Continental Holdings Inc

* United announces board changes and resolution of proxy contest

* Robert A. Milton to become non-executive chairman of board

* Additional changes to board, settlement agreement with Altimeter Capital Management, Lp and PAR Capital Management, Inc

* Edward L. Shapiro and Barney Harford join board in settlement agreement

* Says United will also add a mutually agreed independent director to board within six months

* Altimeter has withdrawn notice of intent to nominate directors at 2016 annual meeting, agreed to certain "stand-still" provisions

* Altimeter has withdrawn notice of intent to nominate directors at 2016 annual meeting, agreed to certain "stand-still" provisions

* Oscar Munoz to amend employment agreement to defer to 2018 annual meeting anticipated time at which he would assume chairman role