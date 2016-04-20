BRIEF-United Continental appoints 2 activist investors' designees to board

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 United Continental Holdings Inc
* United announces board changes and resolution of proxy contest
* Robert A. Milton to become non-executive chairman of board
* Additional changes to board, settlement agreement with Altimeter Capital Management, Lp and PAR Capital Management, Inc
* Edward L. Shapiro and Barney Harford join board in settlement agreement
* Says United will also add a mutually agreed independent director to board within six months
* Altimeter has withdrawn notice of intent to nominate directors at 2016 annual meeting, agreed to certain "stand-still" provisions
* Oscar Munoz to amend employment agreement to defer to 2018 annual meeting anticipated time at which he would assume chairman role
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500