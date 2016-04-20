BRIEF-Starbucks extends licensing agreement with Amrest to grow stores in Germany

April 20 Starbucks Corp :

* Starbucks extends licensing agreement with Amrest to grow stores in Germany

* Says Amrest Holdings SE signed agreement with Starbucks Coffee Co to acquire its retail stores in Germany

* Partnership expected to take effect in late may of 2016; under deal Amrest has license to operate,develop Starbucks brand further in country Source text - (bit.ly/23ZflRm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)