BRIEF-Pacific Premier Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.33

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $150 ml
* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iSyoxH) Further company coverage:
April 20 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Says Q1 tangible book value increased to $11.46 per share
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Says net interest income totaled $34.2 million in Q1 of 2016, an increase of $5.4 million or 18.6% from Q4
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iSyoxH) Further company coverage:
* Heron Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defended his stock holdings and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday, saying Americans would not suddenly lose health insurance.