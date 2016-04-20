BRIEF-Pacific Premier Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.33

April 20 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Says Q1 tangible book value increased to $11.46 per share

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Says net interest income totaled $34.2 million in Q1 of 2016, an increase of $5.4 million or 18.6% from Q4

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S