版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Recovery receives letter of award for Middle East gas processing project

April 20 Energy Recovery Inc

* Says received letter of award to provide Isoboost TM technology for integration into a major gas processing plant in Middle East

* Says total potential value of award could be worth about $11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐