BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals CEO Gary Jacob's 2015 total compensation $4.2 mln - SEC filing

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $150 ml
* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing
April 20 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Says CEO Gary Jacob's 2015 total compensation was $4.2 million versus $3.1 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* Heron Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defended his stock holdings and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday, saying Americans would not suddenly lose health insurance.