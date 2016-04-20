版本:
BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals CEO Gary Jacob's 2015 total compensation $4.2 mln - SEC filing

April 20 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Says CEO Gary Jacob's 2015 total compensation was $4.2 million versus $3.1 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/1TiKxWI Further company coverage:

