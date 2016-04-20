版本:
BRIEF-Axiall says CEO Mann's 2015 total compensation was $2.4 mln

April 20 Axiall Corp

* Says CEO Timothy Mann's 2015 total compensation was $2.4 million versus $1.1 million in 2014 - sec filing Source (bit.ly/1STajhn) Further company coverage:

