BRIEF-Energy XXI says co's stock to be delisted from NASDAQ

April 20 Energy Xxi Ltd

* Received letter from listing qualifications department of nasdaq stating that staff had determined co's stock will be delisted from NASDAQ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

