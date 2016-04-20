版本:
BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says CMS determines that existing J-code j9033 adequately describes bendeka injection

April 20 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Says Cms Determines That Existing J

* Code j9033 adequately describes bendeka injection

* Eagle pharmaceuticals inc says final decision will take effect in january 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

