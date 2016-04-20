版本:
2016年 4月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-M&T Bank appoints Darren King as CFO

April 20 M&T Bank Corp

* Says darren j. King appointed cfo

* Vice chairman rené f. Jones will undertake new managerial responsibilities effective may 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

