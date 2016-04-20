BRIEF-Aralez says conducted bioequivalence studies comparing Aspirin from old and new suppliers

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Conducted human bioequivalence studies comparing aspirin drug manufactured from original aspirin supplier to new primary aspirin supplier
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says bioequivalence studies tested both 81 mg and 325 mg Yosprala doses
* Aralez says study data demonstrated aspirin in Yosprala formulated from original supplier was bioequivalent to that of new primary supplier
* Aralez says worked directly with new primary aspirin supplier to help prepare it for a previously planned inspection by FDA
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says FDA inspection has recently concluded and did not result in any reported compliance findings
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500