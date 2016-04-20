版本:
BRIEF-Aralez says conducted bioequivalence studies comparing Aspirin from old and new suppliers

April 20 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Conducted human bioequivalence studies comparing aspirin drug manufactured from original aspirin supplier to new primary aspirin supplier

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says bioequivalence studies tested both 81 mg and 325 mg Yosprala doses

* Aralez says study data demonstrated aspirin in Yosprala formulated from original supplier was bioequivalent to that of new primary supplier

* Aralez says worked directly with new primary aspirin supplier to help prepare it for a previously planned inspection by FDA

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says FDA inspection has recently concluded and did not result in any reported compliance findings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

