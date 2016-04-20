版本:
BRIEF-Axsome therapeutics gets pre-ind guidance from FDA for AXS-05

April 20 Axsome Therapeutics Receives Pre

* Ind guidance from fda for AXS-05 for agitation in patients with alzheimer's disease

* Plans to file an ind by end of 2016 for conduct of a phase 2/3 trial of axs-05 in treatment of agitation in patients with ad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

