BRIEF-Mei PHARMA announces new clinical data for cancer drug

April 20 Mei Pharma Inc

* Mei Pharma announces new clinical data from first-in-human study of ME-401, a next generation oral PI3K delta inhibitor

* ME-401 was well tolerated at all dose levels

* One subject experienced two treatment-emergent adverse events that were considered drug-related Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

