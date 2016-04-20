BRIEF-Mei PHARMA announces new clinical data for cancer drug

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Mei Pharma Inc
* Mei Pharma announces new clinical data from first-in-human study of ME-401, a next generation oral PI3K delta inhibitor
* ME-401 was well tolerated at all dose levels
* One subject experienced two treatment-emergent adverse events that were considered drug-related
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500