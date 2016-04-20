版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Magnegas says its fuel being used for two hotel construction projects in Florida

April 20 Magnegas Corp

* Magnegas Corp says selected for two major hotel construction projects in Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐