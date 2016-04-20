BRIEF-Ares Capital enters into agreement to amend and restate credit facility

April 20 Ares Capital Corp

* Entered into an agreement to amend and restate senior secured revolving credit facility

* Amendment extends maturity date for certain lenders electing to extent commitments equal to $1.195 billion from May 4, 2020 to May 4, 2021

* Amendment extends expiration of revolving period for lenders electing to extend commitments of $1.195 billion from May 4, 2019 to May 4, 2020