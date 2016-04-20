BRIEF-Biomarin provides preliminary data on first 8 patients in Hemophilia A gene therapy program

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* Biomarin provides encouraging preliminary data on first 8 patients in hemophilia a gene therapy program
* Plans to discuss findings with uk regulatory authorities prior to dosing remaining patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: