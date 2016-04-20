版本:
BRIEF-Biomarin provides preliminary data on first 8 patients in Hemophilia A gene therapy program

April 20 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Biomarin provides encouraging preliminary data on first 8 patients in hemophilia a gene therapy program

* Plans to discuss findings with uk regulatory authorities prior to dosing remaining patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

