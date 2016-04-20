版本:
BRIEF-Anixter International says CEO Robert Eck's 2015 compensation was $4.7 mln

April 20 Anixter International Inc

* Says CEO Robert Eck's total compensation for 2015 was $4.7 million versus $5.5 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

