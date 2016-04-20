版本:
BRIEF-Abbvie enters 5-year collaboration agreement with University of Chicago

April 20 Abbvie Inc

* Entered into a five-year collaboration agreement with University of Chicago

* Collaboration to "improve pace of discovery and advance medical research in oncology at both organizations"

* Gains an option for an exclusive license to certain University of Chicago discoveries made under agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

