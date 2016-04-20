BRIEF-Abbvie enters 5-year collaboration agreement with University of Chicago

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Abbvie Inc
* Entered into a five-year collaboration agreement with University of Chicago
* Collaboration to "improve pace of discovery and advance medical research in oncology at both organizations"
* Gains an option for an exclusive license to certain University of Chicago discoveries made under agreement
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500