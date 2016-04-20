BRIEF-FTI Consulting says CEO Steven Gunby's 2015 compensation was $6.6 mln

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
April 20 FTI Consulting Inc
* Says CEO Steven Gunby's 2015 total compensation was $6.6 million versus $7.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants