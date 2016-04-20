版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-FTI Consulting says CEO Steven Gunby's 2015 compensation was $6.6 mln

April 20 FTI Consulting Inc

* Says CEO Steven Gunby's 2015 total compensation was $6.6 million versus $7.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

