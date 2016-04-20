版本:
BRIEF-Lexmark International says termination fee of $95 mln will be payable if merger breaks up

April 20 Lexmark International Inc

* Says termination fee of $95 million will be payable by co to buyers if merger breaks up under certain circumstances

* Lexmark International Inc buyers will pay company termination fee of $150 million if merger breaks up under certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

