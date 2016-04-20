版本:
BRIEF-Ethan Allen Interiors sets regular qtrly cash dividend of $0.17 per share

April 20 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

