BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust Plc says has not submitted a bid to purchase Yahoo

April 20 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc:

* Would like to clarify that it has not submitted a bid to purchase yahoo!

* Remains in discussions with parties who may potentially be interested in yahoo! ;DMGT has no further comment at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1130)

