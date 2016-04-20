版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Elaine Wynn files motion for further deposition of Robert Miller

April 20 Elaine Wynn:

* Filed in Nevada Clark County court motion to compel further deposition of former Nevada governor and Wynn Resorts director Robert Miller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

