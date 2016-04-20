版本:
BRIEF-Daily Mail & General says did not submit Yahoo bid - CNBC

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Daily Mail & General says it did not submit a bid to purchase Yahoo & it is in talks with parties interested in Yahoo - CNBC citing Dow Jones (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

