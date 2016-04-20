版本:
BRIEF-Intel CEO Krzanich on CNBC - Will look for acquisition in data centre business

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Intel CEO Brian Krzanich on CNBC - Will look for acquisition in data centre business (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

