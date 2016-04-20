BRIEF-Heineken successfully prices 800 million euro of notes

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
April 20 Heineken NV :
* Heineken successfully prices 800 million euro ($905.7 million) of notes
* Announced that it has successfully placed 10-year notes with a coupon of 1.0 percent for a principal amount of 800 million euro Source text: bit.ly/1MIkitA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants