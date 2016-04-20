版本:
BRIEF-VolitionRx says diagnostic test detected 71 pct of early stage I prostate cancer cases

April 20 Volitionrx Ltd

* VolitionRx announces study results showing NUQ blood test detects prostate cancer early with significantly higher accuracy than PSA test

* Single NUQ biomarker assay detected 71% of early stage i prostate cancer cases at 93% specificity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

