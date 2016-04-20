BRIEF-Elliott ups its stake in Mitel Networks to about 10.7 pct

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Elliott Associates And Affiliates Say They Have Combined Economic Exposure In Mitel Networks Corp Of about 10.7 percent as of april 19 - sec filing

* Elliott associates and affiliates previously owned a combined stake of about 9.6 percent in mitel networks Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Stc1ZB Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)