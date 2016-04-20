版本:
BRIEF-TiVo says subscriber base has grown to 7 mln

April 20 TiVo Inc

* TiVo grows subscriber base to 7 million

* TiVo inc says total cumulative subscriptions have grown by approximately 1.5 million, or 27%, since January 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

