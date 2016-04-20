BRIEF-American Renal Associates sees IPO of 7.5 mln shares priced at $20-$23 each

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
April 20 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc
* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc sees IPO of 7.5 mln shares of its common stock priced between $20 $23 each - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants