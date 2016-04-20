版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer Canada says partnered with Rexall in new service called OneStopMeds

April 20 Pfizer Canada

* Partnered with Rexall in service called OneStopMeds to improve medication adherence for patients taking multiple chronic medications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐