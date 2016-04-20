BRIEF-EnergySolutions signs Japan nuclear reactor decommissioning agreement

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
April 20 Energysolutions Inc:
* Energysolutions signs Japan commercial nuclear reactor decommissioning agreement
* Collaborative agreement with Japan Atomic Power Company for decommissioning of commercial light water nuclear power plants in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants