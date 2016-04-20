版本:
BRIEF-EnergySolutions signs Japan nuclear reactor decommissioning agreement

April 20 Energysolutions Inc:

* Energysolutions signs Japan commercial nuclear reactor decommissioning agreement

* Collaborative agreement with Japan Atomic Power Company for decommissioning of commercial light water nuclear power plants in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

