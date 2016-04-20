版本:
2016年 4月 20日

BRIEF-GM declares second quarter dividend of $0.38/shr

April 20 General Motors Co :

* Declared a second quarter 2016 dividend of 38 cents per share on the company's common stock Further company coverage:

