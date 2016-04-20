BRIEF-GM declares second quarter dividend of $0.38/shr

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
April 20 General Motors Co :
* Declared a second quarter 2016 dividend of 38 cents per share on the company's common stock Further company coverage:
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants