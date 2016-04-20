版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-JPMorgan appoints Michael Bailey National Sales Manager for Wealth Management channel

April 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co :

* J.P. Morgan appoints Michael Bailey as National Sales Manager for Wealth Management channel

* Bailey was formerly National Sales Director at Blackrock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

