BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams declares dividend of $0.84 per share

April 20 Sherwin-Williams Co

* Sherwin-Williams declares dividend of $0.84 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

