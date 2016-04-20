BRIEF-Transport canada says identifies safety issues with 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada models

April 20 Transport Canada:

* Identifies safety issues with four fiat chrysler automobiles canada models

* Has received over 100 consumer complaints involving a failure of a power steering return hose

* Advising public of power steering issues with certain model vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada

* Minister to make final determination on whether Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada has to issue a notice of safety defect to owners