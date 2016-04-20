BRIEF-Transport canada says identifies safety issues with 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada models

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Transport Canada:
* Identifies safety issues with four fiat chrysler automobiles canada models
* Has received over 100 consumer complaints involving a failure of a power steering return hose
* Advising public of power steering issues with certain model vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada
* Minister to make final determination on whether Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada has to issue a notice of safety defect to owners Source text for Eikon:
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year