公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Transport canada says identifies safety issues with 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada models

April 20 Transport Canada:

* Identifies safety issues with four fiat chrysler automobiles canada models

* Has received over 100 consumer complaints involving a failure of a power steering return hose

* Advising public of power steering issues with certain model vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada

* Minister to make final determination on whether Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada has to issue a notice of safety defect to owners Source text for Eikon:

