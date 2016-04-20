版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-Microsoft has made the decision to stop manufacturing new Xbox 360 consoles - Blog

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Microsoft has made the decision to stop manufacturing new Xbox 360 consoles - Blog

* Microsoft will continue to sell existing inventory of Xbox 360 consoles, with availability varying by country- Blog Source text - bit.ly/1YH8s3C

