BRIEF-Microsoft has made the decision to stop manufacturing new Xbox 360 consoles - Blog

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
April 20 (Reuters) -
* Microsoft has made the decision to stop manufacturing new Xbox 360 consoles - Blog
* Microsoft will continue to sell existing inventory of Xbox 360 consoles, with availability varying by country- Blog Source text - bit.ly/1YH8s3C
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants