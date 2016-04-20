BRIEF-Moody's cuts Canadian Pacific's Baa1 rating outlook to negative

April 20 Moody's:

* Moody's changes Canadian Pacific Railway's Baa1 rating outlook to negative

* Negative outlook reflects CP's high leverage, which was 3.3x at year end 2015, expectation that it will decline moderately below 3x in 2016

* Affirmed Canadian Pacific Railway's senior unsecured ratings at Baa1 and Prime-2 rating for the company's commercial paper program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: