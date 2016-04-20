版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 02:29 BJT

BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor CEO Billerbeck's 2015 compensation was $2.6 mln - SEC filing

April 20 Lattice Semiconductor Corp :

* CEO Billerbeck, Darin G. 2015 total compensation was $2.6 million versus $3.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1NBCaBh Further company coverage:

