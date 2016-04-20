BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor CEO Billerbeck's 2015 compensation was $2.6 mln - SEC filing

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Lattice Semiconductor Corp :
* CEO Billerbeck, Darin G. 2015 total compensation was $2.6 million versus $3.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1NBCaBh Further company coverage:
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year