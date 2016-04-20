BRIEF-Moody's changes Caterpillar outlook to negative; Affirms A2 Long Term and Prime-1 short-term ratings

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 (Reuters) -
* Moody's changes Caterpillar outlook to negative; Affirms A2 Long Term and Prime-1 short-term ratings
* Moody's - CAT faces weak demand in its resource industries segment that we believe will extend at least into 2017
* Moody's - Sees little evidence of a near-term recovery Source - bit.ly/1qEaVRi (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year