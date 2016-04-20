版本:
BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.65

April 20 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65

* Qtrly net interest income $10.4 million versus $10.1 million

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.58 Source - 1.usa.gov/1Sw07kU Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

