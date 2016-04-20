BRIEF-Stryker reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.24

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Stryker Corp
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.24
* Q1 earnings per share $1.07
* Q1 sales $2.5 billion
* Stryker Corp says Q1 net sales grew 4.9% to $2.5 billion
* Now expect 2016 adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in range of $5.65-$5.80, compared to our prior guidance of $5.57 - $5.77
* Says expect 2016 organic sales growth to be in range of 5.5% - 6.5% compared to our prior guidance of 5.0% - 6.0%.
* For q2 we expect adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in range of $1.33 - $1.38.
* "if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, we expect net sales in both q2 and full year to be negatively impacted"
* Q1 sales $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year