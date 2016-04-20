版本:
2016年 4月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-On Assignment CEO Dameris's FY 2016 compensation was $7.6 mln - SEC filing

April 20 On Assignment Inc :

* CEO Peter Dameris's FY 2016 total compensation $7.6 million versus $5.6 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TjRGWM Further company coverage:

