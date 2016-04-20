BRIEF-On Assignment CEO Dameris's FY 2016 compensation was $7.6 mln - SEC filing

BRIEF-Carolina Financial Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
April 20 On Assignment Inc :
* CEO Peter Dameris's FY 2016 total compensation $7.6 million versus $5.6 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TjRGWM Further company coverage:
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; raises dividend to $0.11 per share
* Amazon announces ninth fulfillment center in Texas; new robotics site will create 1,000-plus full-time jobs