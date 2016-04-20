BRIEF-United Continental Holdings Q1 EPS $1.23

April 20 United Continental Holdings Inc

* Says Including Special Charges, Q1 Total Operating Expense Was $7.5 Bln , A 4.1 Percent Decrease Year-Over-Year

* Quarter net income of $435 million , earnings per share of $1.23 per diluted share

* Quarter net income of $313 million , earnings per share of $0.88 per diluted share

* Quarter 2016 consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile (prasm) decreased 7.4 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $8.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly consolidated unit cost, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing, increased 1.3 percent

* Qtrly consolidated casm including items decreased 5.7 percent year-over-year.

* Experienced larger-than-anticipated decrease in close-in business travel during weeks surrounding easter, spring break

* United continental says decline in prasm for continues to be driven by economic factors including a strong u.s. Dollar and lower oil prices

* Qtrly available seat miles 51.17 billion versus 50.13 billion

* Than-Anticipated decrease in close-in business travel during weeks surrounding easter holiday, spring break