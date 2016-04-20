BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores Inc announce changes to its board

BRIEF-Carolina Financial Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
April 20 Wal Mart Stores Inc
* Wal Mart Stores Inc says announced changes to its board of directors
* Says Current Board Members Aida Alvarez, Roger Corbett, Mike Duke And Jim Walton Will Not Stand For Re-election
* Wal Mart Stores Inc says board has nominated Steuart Walton for election to Wal Mart board
* Wal mart Stores Inc says changes will reduce number of directors serving on board from 15 to 12 directors
* Says changes include ordinary-course retirements of four board members and a reduction in size of board
* With proposed changes, Wal Mart board will maintain its current independent majority at 67 percent
* Changes will take effect following company's annual shareholders' meeting on June 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; raises dividend to $0.11 per share
* Amazon announces ninth fulfillment center in Texas; new robotics site will create 1,000-plus full-time jobs