BRIEF-TearLab says estimates Q1 total revenue will be about $6.8 mln

April 20 TearLab Corp

* TearLab announces first quarter 2016 preliminary financial estimates

* TearLab Corp says estimates that total revenue for quarter ended March 31, 2016 will be approximately $6.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

