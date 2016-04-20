版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 01:51 BJT

BRIEF-Comcast cable service to soon be accessible on Roku devices

April 20 Comcast Corp :

* Comcast and Roku bring Xfinity TV Partner app to Roku TVs and Roku streaming players

* Customers will soon be able to access Comcast's cable service on Roku devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

