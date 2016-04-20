BRIEF-Fitch - UAL avoids proxy fight, negative credit impact unlikely

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Fitch:
* UAL avoids proxy fight, negative credit impact unlikely
* Credit implications of change to makeup of United's board not completely clear at this time, but Fitch doesn't expect them to be negative
* Anticipates standstill provisions that will allow UAL to execute its strategy without activist disruption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year