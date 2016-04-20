版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 02:20 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch - UAL avoids proxy fight, negative credit impact unlikely

April 20 Fitch:

* UAL avoids proxy fight, negative credit impact unlikely

* Credit implications of change to makeup of United's board not completely clear at this time, but Fitch doesn't expect them to be negative

* Anticipates standstill provisions that will allow UAL to execute its strategy without activist disruption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐