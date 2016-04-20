版本:
BRIEF-Masonite International announces changes to reportable segments

April 20 Masonite International Corp

* Masonite international corporation announces changes to reportable segments

* Will begin to report results under new reportable segments with filing of qtrly report on form 10-q for quarter ending april 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

