BRIEF-Franklin Templeton Investment sells 22.5 million existing shares of Romgaz S.A.

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 Franklin Templeton Investment Management
* Franklin templeton investment management said it sold an aggregate of 22.5 million existing shares of Romgaz S.A. Priced at RON 24.00 and $6.09
* Gross proceeds of transaction amount to ron 541.03 million or $137.2 million
* Romgaz will not receive any proceeds from the transaction (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year