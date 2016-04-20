BRIEF-Franklin Templeton Investment sells 22.5 million existing shares of Romgaz S.A.

April 20 Franklin Templeton Investment Management

* Franklin templeton investment management said it sold an aggregate of 22.5 million existing shares of Romgaz S.A. Priced at RON 24.00 and $6.09

* Gross proceeds of transaction amount to ron 541.03 million or $137.2 million

* Romgaz will not receive any proceeds from the transaction (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)